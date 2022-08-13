Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 232 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $16,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,723,000 after buying an additional 407,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after buying an additional 328,367 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.62.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $676.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $572.68 and its 200 day moving average is $607.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

