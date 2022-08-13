Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,487 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Insider Activity

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.