Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 412,183 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,936 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 412,183 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

