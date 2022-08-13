Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,769 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after acquiring an additional 387,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 77,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $189,152,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $154,078,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

CF Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $104.52 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.