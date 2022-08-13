Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,748,684 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

FE opened at $40.83 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

