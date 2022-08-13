Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,882 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $370.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.