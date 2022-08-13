Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 121,352 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.48.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.