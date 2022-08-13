Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 31,450 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,650 call options.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after buying an additional 7,495,477 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:XPEV opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. XPeng has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

