TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $195.92

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.92 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.02). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 170.60 ($2.06), with a volume of 89,157 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, August 5th.

TT Electronics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. The stock has a market cap of £300.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2,843.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 195.92.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

TT Electronics Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

