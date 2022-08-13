TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $195.92

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.92 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.02). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 170.60 ($2.06), with a volume of 89,157 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on TTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, August 5th.
TT Electronics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. The stock has a market cap of £300.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2,843.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 195.92.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
