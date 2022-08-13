Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($2.89) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.89) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.05). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Turning Point Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($14.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($11.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.63) EPS.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $76.00 target price on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

TPTX opened at $75.40 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $82.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of -0.18.

Insider Activity at Turning Point Therapeutics

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $88,654.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $77,387,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,770,000 after acquiring an additional 845,408 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 756,418 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,036,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after purchasing an additional 497,071 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.