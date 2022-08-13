Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $165.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $126.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

