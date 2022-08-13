UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.26 ($38.02) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($49.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.86 and a 200-day moving average of €37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

