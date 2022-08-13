UBS Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €100.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($137.65) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 0.9 %

LEG opened at €88.68 ($90.49) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($100.51). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.88.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.