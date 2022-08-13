UBS Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.30 ($46.22) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($20.10).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

