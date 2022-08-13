UBS Group Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €69.00 ($70.41) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($79.59) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €57.40 ($58.57) on Thursday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a twelve month high of €73.08 ($74.57). The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 56.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.61.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.