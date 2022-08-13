United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
United Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
