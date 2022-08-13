Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Unum Group stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,190,000 after acquiring an additional 388,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 110,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

