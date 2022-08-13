VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 10,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 29,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBTF. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 58,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

