VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $73.86 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95.

