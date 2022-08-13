Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 80,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 80,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.