Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 80,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.