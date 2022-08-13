Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $63.48 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

