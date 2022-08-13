Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $18.26 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

