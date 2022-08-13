Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) versus Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Critical Comparison

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verano and Village Farms International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 118.43 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -15.62 Village Farms International $268.02 million 0.98 -$9.08 million ($0.44) -6.73

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Village Farms International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.4% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Village Farms International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verano and Village Farms International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 Village Farms International 0 2 4 0 2.67

Verano currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 444.17%. Village Farms International has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 284.57%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Village Farms International.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57% Village Farms International -13.49% -2.68% -1.90%

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

