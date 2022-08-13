Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) PT Raised to $30.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VERU. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Veru stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of -0.40.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Veru by 18.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,032,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 320,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Veru by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Veru by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Veru by 880.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

