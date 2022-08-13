Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.79% from the stock’s previous close.
DSP has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.
Viant Technology Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of DSP stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $331.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.09.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
