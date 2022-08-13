VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VSMV opened at $39.37 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Featured Stories

