Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) & GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Head to Head Contrast

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viking Energy Group and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group -26.09% -10.72% -0.69% GeoPark 18.44% -267.76% 18.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.7, meaning that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $37.99 million 1.13 -$14.49 million N/A N/A GeoPark $688.54 million 1.18 $61.13 million $2.83 4.75

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Summary

GeoPark beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

