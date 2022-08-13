Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 209,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.