Walt Disney Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 177,399 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average volume of 120,641 call options.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $121.57 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $221.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.