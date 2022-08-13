Warburg Research Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €65.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on G24. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($65.61) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Scout24 Price Performance

Scout24 stock opened at €57.40 ($58.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 56.00. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 12 month high of €73.08 ($74.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.61.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

