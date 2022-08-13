Warburg Research Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €37.26 ($38.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

