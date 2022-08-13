Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

NYSE PMT opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -97.41%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

