Wedbush Comments on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.80). The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.05) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($8.58) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $277.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.63. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $12,125,045. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

