Wedbush Weighs in on Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRSN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $735.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.94. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Washington University acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 211,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,092,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,287,400 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,404. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 211,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,092,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 647,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,323. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

