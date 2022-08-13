Wells Fargo & Company Lowers a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $3.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $293.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.