Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,712.50.

WTBDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,150 ($50.14) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Peel Hunt downgraded Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Whitbread stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93.

Whitbread Announces Dividend

Whitbread Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

