William Blair Weighs in on Lemonade, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lemonade in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($5.49) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.33) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $32.02 on Friday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lemonade by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 113,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.