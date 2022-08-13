Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Xenetic Biosciences Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $0.92 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 433.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

