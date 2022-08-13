Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yelp in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

YELP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of YELP opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. Yelp has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

