Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as low as C$2.59. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 67,704 shares changing hands.

Zentek Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.05. The company has a market cap of C$258.34 million and a P/E ratio of -29.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

