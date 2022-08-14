1,523 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

