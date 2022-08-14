4,448 Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.09.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

