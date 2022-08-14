65,497 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNDM stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

