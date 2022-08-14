7,944 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

