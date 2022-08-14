abrdn (LON:ABDN) PT Lowered to GBX 175

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on abrdn from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of GBX 179.29 ($2.17).

Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 175.60 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 650.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.32. abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 289.40 ($3.50).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

