Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of ACXP opened at $4.35 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -1.58.
Insider Transactions at Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.