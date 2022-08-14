Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ACXP opened at $4.35 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -1.58.

Insider Transactions at Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Acurx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl Sailer bought 19,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,697. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

