Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $45,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

