Afentra (LON:AET) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 6420475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.10 ($0.33).

Specifically, insider Gavin Wilson acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($90,623.49).

Afentra Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 50.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.72.

About Afentra

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

