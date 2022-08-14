AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.50.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AGCO by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in AGCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AGCO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in AGCO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

