Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $98,920.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agilysys Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $53.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 244.47 and a beta of 1.12. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Agilysys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

